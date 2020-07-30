NFL CB Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Patrick Mahomes’ No. 4 Ranking

The NFL’s Top 100 for 2020 was voted on by players, but not everyone seems to agree with the top of the rankings.

Specifically, Patrick Mahomes’ ranking is going viral. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback came in at No. 4 on the list, behind Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“Two seasons as a starter and the magnificent Mahomes seemingly knows no bounds when it comes to the acclaim and accolades he can garner or the splendid success and statistics he can compile. A consecutive No. 4 spot has been bestowed Mahomes and the only question is likely if it was high enough?” NFL.com wrote of its ranking.

According to Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris, it is definitely not high enough.

The AFC West defensive back had a brutally honest reaction to Mahomes’ ranking.

mahomes at 4 😭😭😭 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) July 30, 2020

Former NFL Pro Bowler Nick Mangold said the rankings are purely to get people talking.

“The fact that people don’t realize that the #NFL100 is a true troll job to get people arguing is amazeballs,” he wrote.

The fact that people don’t realize that the #NFL100 is a true troll job to get people arguing is amazeballs. — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) July 30, 2020

Well, they certainly accomplished that this year.

