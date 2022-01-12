NFL Fan Yelled Despicable Slur At Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Prior to kickoff between the Broncos and Chiefs this past Saturday, a fan at Empower Field in Denver yelled a homophobic slur at Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Fans at Empower Field managed to catch video of this unfortunate moment. Patrick Mahomes’ fiancée, Brittany Matthews, responded to the heckler, saying “That’s rude.”

There’s just no place for something like this. Mahomes has been at the center of some controversies in the past, but he did nothing wrong in this particular scenario.

Jackson didn’t respond to the heckler in Denver. However, that doesn’t change the fact that it was totally uncalled for and just flat-out wrong.

Here’s the video of the fan yelling a homophobic slur at Mahomes:

Neither Mahomes nor Matthews addressed this situation on their social media platforms.

With the playoffs coming up, we’re hoping that something like this doesn’t happen again. The Chiefs will be at home this weekend for a showdown with the Steelers.