NFL Fans Are Drooling Over Patrick Mahomes’ Ridiculous Throw

The Chiefs offensive line is struggling to protect Patrick Mahomes early on, but the superstar quarterback is doing what he can to make up for it.

Kansas City was concerned about Tampa Bay’s defense heading into tonight’s game. The Bucs’ pass-rush has become nothing short of dominant. It made its presence felt early on in Sunday night’s game.

On the Chiefs’ second offensive possession of the game, Mahomes had to make plays with his legs several times after pass protection broke down quickly. The superstar did all that he could to make up for it.

On a critical third down play in Bucs’ territory, Mahomes avoided the pass-rush by moving to his left before flicking a perfectly accurate ball to Tyreek Hill in the end-zone. Unfortunately, Hill couldn’t hold on to make a catch, spoiling Mahomes’ perfect throw.

This is special. Take a look.

Todd Bowles builds a SAW pressure on 3rd down with the Nickel and CB and completely catches the Chiefs off-guard, really hard to sort this out from a 6 man protection. Outstanding job by Mahomes to avoid the pressure and get this throw off. pic.twitter.com/QLLUCxYKJW — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) February 8, 2021

Most NFL quarterbacks can only dream of making such beautiful throws. Patrick Mahomes has a few every single game.

Kansas City’s receivers can’t have a bad day this evening, though. The Tampa Bay defense is too talented and won’t allow very many big plays that the Chiefs pounce on. Drops could be lethal in a game like this. Hopefully the Kansas City receivers bounce back and help out their quarterback.

Mahomes needs to script together another brilliant performance to out-duel Tom Brady and the Bucs. He can only do so much, though.