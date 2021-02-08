The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Drooling Over Patrick Mahomes’ Ridiculous Throw

patrick mahomes throws a pass during the afc championship gameKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass in the second half against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Chiefs offensive line is struggling to protect Patrick Mahomes early on, but the superstar quarterback is doing what he can to make up for it.

Kansas City was concerned about Tampa Bay’s defense heading into tonight’s game. The Bucs’ pass-rush has become nothing short of dominant. It made its presence felt early on in Sunday night’s game.

On the Chiefs’ second offensive possession of the game, Mahomes had to make plays with his legs several times after pass protection broke down quickly. The superstar did all that he could to make up for it.

On a critical third down play in Bucs’ territory, Mahomes avoided the pass-rush by moving to his left before flicking a perfectly accurate ball to Tyreek Hill in the end-zone. Unfortunately, Hill couldn’t hold on to make a catch, spoiling Mahomes’ perfect throw.

This is special. Take a look.

Most NFL quarterbacks can only dream of making such beautiful throws. Patrick Mahomes has a few every single game.

Kansas City’s receivers can’t have a bad day this evening, though. The Tampa Bay defense is too talented and won’t allow very many big plays that the Chiefs pounce on. Drops could be lethal in a game like this. Hopefully the Kansas City receivers bounce back and help out their quarterback.

Mahomes needs to script together another brilliant performance to out-duel Tom Brady and the Bucs. He can only do so much, though.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.