NFL Fans Are Freaking Out About Patrick Mahomes’ Epic Throw

You can only keep Patrick Mahomes down for so long. The Los Angeles Chargers just learned that lesson after an incredible throw from last year’s Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes had the quietest first half of his NFL career, and early in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs still trailed LA 17-9. That’s when the Kansas City quarterback reminded everyone of how ridiculously talented he is.

With it second-and-8 at the KC 46, Mahomes took the shotgun snap, rolled right and uncorked a missile downfield to Tyreek Hill. At that point, Hill had only one catch for 14 yards.

When the play was over, the result was a scintillating 54-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 17-15. A two-point conversion would tie the score.

Just look at this toss. My God.

The Chiefs might need some more Mahomes magic before this afternoon is done. Right now, the Chargers are driving in Kansas City territory, led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is making his first NFL start.

The winner of today’s game will move into first place in the AFC West with a 2-0 record.