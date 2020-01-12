NFL Fans Are Stunned By The Start Of Chiefs vs. Texans

If you missed the Tennessee Titans’ stunning upset of the Baltimore Ravens last night, today’s Chiefs-Texans game is basically a carbon copy so far.

Houston opened up the scoring with a big-play touchdown pass, just like Tennessee did last night. The Chiefs had a brutal drop by tight end Travis Kelce on their first possession, an issue that killed the Ravens multiple times on Saturday.

Add in a blocked punt return for a touchdown and a second KC possession that ended in a bad dropped pass by Demarcus Robinson, and you have Houston up 14-0 with the ball midway through the first quarter.

The start of this game has been shocking, to say the least.

Now, Kansas City’s offense, particularly its passing game, is as explosive as it gets in the NFL. Patrick Mahomes is capable of lighting up the scoreboard at a moment’s notice.

Because of that, the Chiefs are not out of this game yet at all. But they’d better get their act together soon.

Otherwise, it will be another bitter home playoff loss for a franchise that has seen far too many of those in its history.