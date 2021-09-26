NFL Fans Concerned With Clyde Edwards-Helaire Today

18 months ago, the Kansas City Chiefs drafted former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire – which seemed like a perfect first for the offense.

He had a solid rookie season, but never truly broke out the way analysts predicted and fans hoped. So far during the 2021 season, CEH has become a non-factor for the Chiefs.

Unfortunately, he became a factor on Sunday afternoon. The second-year running back fumbled earlier in the first half of Kansas City’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It’s the second fumble in as many games for Edwards-Helaire. While he’s put up a solid rushing effort today with 37 yards, fans aren’t happy with how he’s produced so far this season.

“I thought Clyde Edwards Helaire was going to be super Austin Ekeler but instead he’s Sony Michel,” one fan said.

I thought Clyde Edwards Helaire was going to be super Austin Ekeler but instead he’s Sony Michel. 😩 — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) September 26, 2021

first round RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire with 2 fumbles in the first 20 minutes — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 26, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is TOAST. Another fumble. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 26, 2021

Edwards-Helaire is only part of the problem so far this afternoon against the Charges. The Chiefs offense hasn’t been able to hang onto the football. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill fumbled and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception.

With those turnovers, the Chargers have taken a commanding 14-0 lead in the first half.