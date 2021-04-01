The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Fans Are Loving The Chiefs’ New Rule Proposal

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the Chiefs Super Bowl win.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NFL fans aren’t usually open to new rules, but they’re actually loving the latest suggestion from the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano announced that Kansas City wants the league to “expand jersey number options for certain positions” beyond the current regulations.

For example, quarterbacks currently have to choose from 1-19 when selecting their jersey number. Under the Chiefs’ proposal, players wouldn’t have to worry about any jersey regulations.

The initial response to this proposal is overwhelmingly positive. One fan had the following comment on Siciliano’s post: “Players should be able to wear any number.”

Another fan responded with “WRs should be able to wear single-digit numbers.”

ESPN’s Field Yates obviously approves of this proposal, as he tweeted “MAKE IT HAPPEN.”

Yates posted a photo of Reggie Bush at training camp for the Saints with No. 5 on his jersey. That was the number that he wore back at USC.

College football’s jersey number regulations aren’t nearly as strict as the NFL’s. In fact, you can see two players wearing the same number on one team.

While it’s impressive that the NFL’s jersey rules have been intact since 1973, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if the league makes a few changes.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.