NFL Fans Are Loving The Chiefs’ New Rule Proposal

NFL fans aren’t usually open to new rules, but they’re actually loving the latest suggestion from the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano announced that Kansas City wants the league to “expand jersey number options for certain positions” beyond the current regulations.

For example, quarterbacks currently have to choose from 1-19 when selecting their jersey number. Under the Chiefs’ proposal, players wouldn’t have to worry about any jersey regulations.

The initial response to this proposal is overwhelmingly positive. One fan had the following comment on Siciliano’s post: “Players should be able to wear any number.”

Another fan responded with “WRs should be able to wear single-digit numbers.”

Chiefs propose "to expand jersey number options for certain positions” beyond these current regulations. 👇🏻👏🏻 QB, P, DB: 1–19

RB, DB:20–49

C: 50–79;

OG, OT: 60–79

WR: 10–19 and 80–89

TE, H-back: 40–49 and 80–89

DL: 50–79 and 90–99

LB: 40–59 and 90–99 — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) April 1, 2021

ESPN’s Field Yates obviously approves of this proposal, as he tweeted “MAKE IT HAPPEN.”

Yates posted a photo of Reggie Bush at training camp for the Saints with No. 5 on his jersey. That was the number that he wore back at USC.

Amongst the rules proposed this offseason is one by the Chiefs that loosens restrictions on jersey numbers. Part of the proposal would allow RB, WR, TE, FB, LB and DB to wear single digit uniforms. MAKE IT HAPPEN. pic.twitter.com/WPtgwpOg2P — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 1, 2021

College football’s jersey number regulations aren’t nearly as strict as the NFL’s. In fact, you can see two players wearing the same number on one team.

While it’s impressive that the NFL’s jersey rules have been intact since 1973, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world if the league makes a few changes.