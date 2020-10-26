NFL Fans React To The Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Line

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the NFL’s highest scoring offenses. The New York Jets are its lowest-scoring offense. Ahead of their Week 8 matchup, that’s pretty clearly reflected in the spread.

PointsBet Sportsbook revealed on Sunday that the Chiefs opened as 20.5 points favorites against the Jets in Week 8. The number has changed in the hours since, but there’s little doubt that the Chiefs will be favored by at least three scores by Sunday.

But whether the number is 22 points, 20.5 points or even 17 points, NFL fans are unanimous in their opinion. When PointsBet asked whether the Jets can cover the massive spread, the consensus was a resounding “No.”

The Jets are currently averaging 12 points a game while allowing an average of 29. By contrast, the Chiefs are averaging 31 points and allowing just over 20. But the numbers don’t even tell the whole story.

Nope — ILBoysFan (@ADHahn) October 26, 2020

No — J shore (@jshore12) October 26, 2020

They won’t cover — E Cirell (@CirelliJet4Life) October 26, 2020

The Jets were held to just four yards of total offense in the second half against the Buffalo Bills yesterday. Though they finally had a lead for a good portion of the game, it didn’t last.

But it is worth noting that while super heavy favorites almost always win the game, they don’t always cover. According to SportsBettingDime, only one of the eight largest spreads in NFL history has been covered. That was a 42-0 win by the Pittsburgh Steelers (-27) over the eventual 0-14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1976.

Could the Chiefs become the first time in over 40 years to cover a spread this big?

The Jets and Chiefs will face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will air on CBS.