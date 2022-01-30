NFL Fans React To Sunday’s Tyrann Mathieu News

Because he left last Sunday’s playoff win over the Bills with a concussion, Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu’s status for the AFC Championship Game seemed to be in question.

However, Kansas City kept receiving encouraging updates on the “Honey Badger” throughout the week, and moments ago revealed that Mathieu has been cleared to play. He’ll be out there when the Chiefs try to reach their third-straight Super Bowl later this afternoon.

Kansas City can breathe a major sigh of relief with this news. The team’s secondary has struggled enough as of late; having to face Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase again without a Pro Bowler in the lineup would have been a burden.

Chiefs fans are understandably thankful to have Mathieu out there this afternoon.

This afternoon, Mathieu and the Chiefs will look to stop the Cincinnati Bengals and earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

The winner will face either 49ers or Rams for the Lombardi Trophy.