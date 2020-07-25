Over the past few weeks, the NFL and NFL Player’s association have been discussing terms for the upcoming season.

Although the NFL announced training camp would start on time, there were still a few factors at play. On Friday afternoon, the players agreed to a proposal from the NFL regarding training camp and the 2020 season.

After week of negotiations the two sides finally came to an agreement. That means NFL teams will start reporting to training camp in the coming weeks and the 2020 season is officially a go.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there was an “unsung hero” in the talks between the NFL and NFLPA.

“One unsung hero in negotiations: Super Bowl winning #Chiefs coach Andy Reid. He was helpful in walking through the union what training camp could look like, I’m told. And then Commissioner Roger Goodell had him speak on the owners call, as well,” Rapoport reported.

It’s unsurprising to see Andy Reid’s name pop up considering he’s been involved in the league for nearly 30 years.

He’s a veteran on the sideline and in the locker room. That seems to have paid off and now the 2020 season will be played – hopefully in full.

During the 2019 season, Reid finally found something that eluded him for the first 20 years of his head coaching run. He and the Chiefs took home the Lombardi Trophy, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl.

Can they repeat?