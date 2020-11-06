NFL Insider Offers Update On Chiefs Star Chris Jones

The Kansas City Chiefs received some good news on Friday morning about their star defensive tackle Chris Jones.

After coming into close contact with a Chiefs staff member who tested positive for COVID-19, Kansas City placed Jones on the team’s COVID-19/Reserve list on Thursday.

But its possible that he’s already been cleared.

According the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kansas City’s Pro Bowl defensive lineman is back in the team’s training facility and is set to practice today.

#Chiefs standout DT Chris Jones, out recently because of a close contact with a staffer who was COVID-19 positive, is back in the building and set to practice today, source said. That’s a sign he’s been cleared. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2020

The Chiefs will definitely be happy with the news. Over the last few years, Jones has established himself as one of the league’s best interior lineman. Back in July, the Chiefs showed their gratitude, signing the talented defender to a four-year, $85 million deal.

The former Mississippi State lineman made the Pro Bowl in 2019 after the best season of his career. In just 13 games, Jones racked up nine sacks and 36 tackles, proving to be a strong run-stopper and pass-rusher throughout the year. In 2018, the Chiefs defensive tackle amassed an impressive 15.5 sacks over 16 games.

Kansas City will certainly want Jones to stay healthy for the remainder of the year. The former second-round pick anchors a defensive effort that at times has struggled. Behind star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team has Super Bowl aspirations once again, but will need a defense that’s up for the task.

The Chiefs play the Panthers in Arrowhead Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.