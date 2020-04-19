NFL Insider Says Chiefs Should Consider Major Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs already have one of the NFL’s best offenses. But that may not stop them from trying to get even better as they seek to defend their Super Bowl title.

Reports have come out this weekend that the Jacksonville Jaguars are open to trading star RB Leonard Fournette. Now, one NFL insider thinks the Chiefs should be the ones to pick up the phone.

On Sunday, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio advocated for the Chiefs to pull the trigger and make the move. He explained that Fournette would be a marked improvement over last year’s leading rusher Damien Williams.

Florio also pointed out that in terms of salary, the $4.1 million Fournette will make is only $1.1 million more than they paid LeSean McCoy. He suggested that star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu – one of Fournette’s best friends – has the power to do a great recruiting job.

The Chiefs, whose leading rusher in 2019 had 498 yards, should be at the front of the line for Leonard Fournette https://t.co/0ZLcpWjrbd — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 19, 2020

Fournette is coming off a career-year with the Jaguars. He ran for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns, while adding an impressive 76 catches for 522 yards through the air.

Despite missing 12 games due to injury in his three years in the NFL, he is clearly a force to be reckoned with when healthy.

Do you think the Chiefs should trade for Fournette?