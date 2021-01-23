The Spun

NFL Makes Decision On Two “Controversial” Plays From Chiefs, Browns Game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the turf.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 17: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs is sacked by outside linebacker Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns, Mahomes is injured on the play and leaves in the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 17, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Both Browns’ and Chiefs’ fans weren’t pleased with last weekend’s officiating, but those feelings may not have been warranted.

Two big hits during last weekend’s divisional round playoff game drastically impacted the game’s outcome. The first occurred when Rashard Higgins was hit by Chiefs linebacker Daniel Sorensen at the KC one-yard line late in the second quarter. Higgins, who was diving to reach the end-zone, fumbled the ball out of bounds in the end-zone which was ruled as a touchback and gave the ball to Kansas City.

Sorensen clearly led with his helmet during the play, as was shown in instant replay. The refs didn’t call a penalty, though. Turns out a no-call might have been justified.

The NFL ruled on Saturday it won’t fine Sorensen for his hit on Higgins, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Mack Wilson avoiding any sort of fine for his hit on Patrick Mahomes was expected. There was nothing dirty about it and was clearly a football play.

Obviously, anytime a quarterback of Mahomes’ caliber enters concussion protocol, the league is going to investigate the play the concussion occurred. A replay of Wilson’s hit on the Chiefs quarterback was clearly legal, though. There was nothing “controversial” about it.

Daniel Sorensen’s hit, on the other hand, was questionable to begin with. And it’s a bit of a surprise he avoided both a penalty and a fine for it.

Browns’ fans can’t be happy with the NFL’s latest ruling, but it’s now all in the rearview mirror as the Chiefs prepare for the AFC Championship on Sunday.


