ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Ranks His Top 10 NFL QBs

We’re two months away from the start of the 2021 NFL season – the first-ever season with a 17-game regular season schedule. And as always, the preseason lists and rankings are coming in hot.

On Monday, ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky released his list of the top 10 quarterbacks in the NFL. The usual suspects all constitute the top three: Patrick Mahomes at No. 1, Aaron Rodgers at No. 2, and Tom Brady at No. 3.

From there, Orlovsky starts courting a bit of possible controversy. He ranks Deshaun Watson No. 4, Josh Allen fifth, Russell Wilson sixth, Lamar Jackson seventh and Matthew Stafford eighth. Rounding out the list are Ryan Tannehill and Dak Prescott at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Just missing the cut for Orlovsky were a quartet of rising stars: Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield. Orlovsky also gave shoutouts to Carson Wentz and Derek Carr.

See some QB lists. My list would be

1) Mahomes

2) Rodgers

3) Brady

4) Watson

5) Allen

6) Wilson

7) Lamar

8) Stafford

9) Tannehill

10) Prescott Burrow/Herbert/Kyler/Baker right on cusp—need to see it more *if healthy & mind right Wentz is top 10.

*Carr flirting with list too — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 12, 2021

None of the several rookie quarterbacks expected to start this year made the list, but any one of them could make it next year. If either Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones has a season like Burrow and Herbert just had, Orlovsky may regret not having one of them on it.

There’s one other important factor in play: The standoffs between Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson and their respective teams. There is a better than zero chance that either one of them don’t play in 2021.

Who would you have in your top 10 list of NFL quarterbacks for the coming season?

[Dan Orlovsky]