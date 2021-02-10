The Spun

NFL Released A Statement On The Britt Reid Situation

Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid.AVENTURA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs placed linebacker coach Britt Reid on administrative leave. This decision was made five days after he was involved in a multi-vehicle car accident.

Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid, struck a car pulled over on the highway and injured a 5-year-old girl in the process. She is reportedly in critical condition due to the injuries she sustained from the crash.

To make matters worse, Reid is under investigation for driving impaired. He reportedly told authorities that he had “two to three” a few hours prior to the accident.

There haven’t been that many discussions going on about what’s next for Reid. However, the NFL just released a statement on how it’ll handle this troubling situation.

“Our primary concern is for the young girl, her family, and the others who were injured,” the league said in its statement. “The matter will be reviewed under the NFL’s personal conduct policy. We will continue to monitor developments and when law enforcement has completed its review we will address this matter and take any appropriate action.”

This statement is very similar to what the Chiefs said earlier this week. They also made it known that the young girl’s health is their main concern.

“Our focus remains on Ariel Young and her family,” the Chiefs said. “We have reached out to the family to offer our support and resources to them during this difficult time, and we will continue to pray for her recovery.”

We’ll provide more updates on this situation involving Reid when they’re available.


