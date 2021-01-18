NFL Reportedly Decides On Possible Suspension For Chiefs Defender

Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen delivered a pretty clear helmet-to-helmet hit on Rashard Higgins on the play that led to a Chiefs touchback. But will he be punished for it?

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Sorensen will not be suspended for his hit on Higgins. However, the play will be reviewed for a possible fine as part of standard NFL procedures.

The play in question was a 25-yard reception by Higgins late in the second quarter. Higgins dove for the pylon but ate the hit from Sorensen, fumbling the ball out the back of the endzone for a Chiefs touchdown. Instant replay pretty clearly showed that Sorensen dove with his head and hit Higgins on the front of the facemask.

However, no flag was thrown. And as per NFL rules, the play was not reviewable for a penalty like it is in college football.

That touchdown opportunity may have been the difference in the game as the Chiefs went on to win 22-17.

Needless to say, Browns fans were fuming then and are fuming now.

There’s little doubt that this controversy will lead to a rules review this coming offseason. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see the NFL implement review of helmet-to-helmet and targeting penalties like the NCAA has.

But that’ll be no solace for Browns fans.

Did Daniel Sorensen deserve to be suspended for his hit on Rashard Higgins?