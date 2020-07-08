On Wednesday morning, the first NFL team announced its plans to have a reduced capacity crowd when the 2020 season kicks off.

The Kansas City Chiefs announced their stadium won’t be full this season. The team issued a statement, saying all 2020 season ticket holders will be credited for the 2021 season.

“People around the country and around the world are getting accustomed to a constantly changing environment and the same goes for all of us in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

“While our goal all offseason was to have a full stadium as we begin our Super Bowl title defense, it is out of consideration of the health and safety of our fans, employees, coaches and players that we move forward with a reduced-capacity plan that adheres to local guidelines and expert recommendations.”

Here’s more from the team.

Under guidance from local authorities and the CDC, Arrowhead Stadium will have a reduced-capacity this year. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 8, 2020

An official decision on how many fans can attend is still pending. However, the team made it clear they won’t be at capacity at all during the 2020 season.

“The club will announce and conduct a reduced-capacity single-game on-sale once the final number of available seats is determined based on the guidance of the NFL, as well as local government officials and public health experts,” the statement read.

The Chiefs are the first team to make such an announcement. Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers issued a similar statement. However, the Packers didn’t state outright that capacity will be limited.

There is a new reality facing teams ahead of the 2020 season.