NFL World Celebrating Patrick Mahomes, Wife's Announcement

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs greets his fiance Brittany Matthews prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their second child into the world.

Their son's full name is Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. The MVP quarterback announced that his son was 7 pounds, 8 ounces at birth.

Last year, Patrick and Brittany had their first child. Fast forward to this November, and their family has expanded yet again.

Countless members of the NFL world sent the Mahomes family well wishes on social media.

"The Chiefs' 2044 starting QB has arrived," Patrick Allen of FanSided said.

"Cant wait for him to go head to head against Tom Brady in a couple decades," one person joked.

"The Prince that was promised is here," one fan tweeted.

"What a great day," another fan wrote. "Couldn't be happier for Patrick and Brittany. Congrats to them."

Maybe we'll see Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III make an appearance at Arrowhead Stadium next season.

Congratulations to the Mahomes family.