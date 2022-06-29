NFL World Pays Tribute To Legendary Chiefs Running Back

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On June 29, 1983, former Chiefs running back Joe Delaney passed away. His final act was of him trying to save three boys from drowning in a pond.

One of the boys managed to get out of the pond safely. Unfortunately, the other two boys drowned with Delaney.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk honored Delaney's sacrifice this Wednesday with a touching article.

"The world needed Joe Delaney then. The world could definitely use a few more Joe Delaneys now," Florio wrote. "Hopefully, remembering Joe Delaney today will inspire others to do what needs to be done regardless of the potential consequences, especially because in most situations doing the right thing includes consequences far less permanent and severe than the ultimate sacrifice Joe Delaney made, 39 years ago today."

Robert Alberino, the Chiefs' vice president of content and production, also paid tribute to Delaney.

"I walk down the hallway to my office and see this selfless player's picture on the wall and am reminded of this act, 365. Prayers up on this day," Alberino tweeted.

Fans around the world are sharing their thoughts on Delaney's story this afternoon.

"Well done @ProFootballTalk for bringing this story of heroism to the forefront every June 29," one fan tweeted. "You are correct in that this world could sure use a few more Joe Delaneys!"

"Never forget his immense sacrifice," another fan wrote.

It's safe to say Delaney is viewed as a hero, and rightfully so.

Delaney was a Pro Bowl talent for the Chiefs. He was elected to the team's Hall of Fame in 2004.

There's no question that Delaney's legacy will live on for years to come.