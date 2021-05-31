NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Goal This Season

At the age of 25, Patrick Mahomes has already become one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL. Over a three year span, he won the league’s MVP award, won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs and made three Pro Bowls.

Because of all of Mahomes’ early career accolades, it wasn’t surprising to hear that the quarterback’s next goal was to pull off an undefeated, 20-0 season. If he was able to do so, he’d instantly etch his name into the league’s history books.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes said, via Bleacher Report. “It’s not really a record to be broken I guess you would say—19-0 is the record right now—so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome.”

The Chiefs will have a chance to become just the second team to go undefeated throughout the regular season and the playoffs, joining the 1972 Miami Dolphins. However, the Dolphins went just 17-0, meaning Mahomes and Kansas City would have to pull off three additional wins to make history.

No team ever went 19-0 during the league’s 16-game regular season. The New England Patriots came close in 2007 but infamously fell to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl to finish 18-1.

If anybody can pull off the 20-0 season, Mahomes seems like the quarterback to get it done. Chiefs fans were thrilled at his new goal and sounded eager for the team to get this season underway.

The Chiefs will enter the 2021 campaign this fall as favorites in every one of their 17 regular season games. However, it’ll be an uphill battle to go 20-0 and walk away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will kick off the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Browns.