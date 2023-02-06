NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs' Roster Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 11: Members of the Armed Forces present several flags on the field for the national anthem presentation prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting one offensive skill player back for the Super Bowl and putting another on IR.

Kansas City officially activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on Monday, making him eligible to play Sunday if the team calls on him. At the same time, the Chiefs placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve, ending his season.

Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick in 2020, has not lived up to expectations in Kansas City. He lost his starting job to Isiah Pacheco before getting hurt in November.

Hardman has battled an abdominal/pelvic injury for a while now, and though he played in the AFC Championship Game, he reaggravated it in the win over Cincinnati. Kansas City diehards are understandably bummed about today's announcement.

"Yuck," said Chiefs fan Sully Football.

"Don't even dress him," another fan added.

"5 touches 5 total yards 1 TD incoming," a third Chiefs fan joked.

"CEH is back. Could provide a different look with Pacheco. But Hardman is done for the year. Tough blow," tweeted WIBW sports director Vince Lovergine.

"1) CEH is far better than [Ronald Jones]. 2) take as much depth as possible Simple," an optimistic Kansas City fan chimed in.

"What are the odds that CEH balls out and proves everyone wrong?" another Chiefs fan wondered.

We'd still expect Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon to handle the bulk of the workload at running back this weekend, but if Edwards-Helaire is healthy enough to play, it wouldn't surprise us to see him get a handful of touches.

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX.