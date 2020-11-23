NFL World Reacts To Crazy Raiders vs. Chiefs Game

The Spun

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Raiders.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on from the sideline during the second half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL world was treated to a pretty incredible game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

The Raiders played well enough to beat the Chiefs, but ultimately weren’t able to keep Patrick Mahomes down. Kansas City topped Las Vegas, 35-31, following a last-second touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

“That Kansas City drive was savage,” Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel wrote.

Kansas City evens the season series against Las Vegas. The Raiders beat the reigning Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season.

While this was a big win for the Chiefs, it was also an impressive performance from the Raiders. Las Vegas will not be an easy out come playoff time.

Derek Carr went throw-for-throw with Patrick Mahomes for most of the night – until the final minutes, that is. Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown pass with less than a minute to play. Carr threw an interception to end the game.

The Raiders are surely disappointed by tonight’s loss, but they proved that they belong among the AFC’s elites.

This was the final matchup of the regular season between the Chiefs and the Raiders, but maybe we’ll be treated to part three in the playoffs…


