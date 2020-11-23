NFL World Reacts To Crazy Raiders vs. Chiefs Game

The NFL world was treated to a pretty incredible game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night.

The Raiders played well enough to beat the Chiefs, but ultimately weren’t able to keep Patrick Mahomes down. Kansas City topped Las Vegas, 35-31, following a last-second touchdown pass from Mahomes to Travis Kelce.

“That Kansas City drive was savage,” Yahoo! Sports columnist Dan Wetzel wrote.

Kansas City evens the season series against Las Vegas. The Raiders beat the reigning Super Bowl champions at Arrowhead Stadium earlier this season.

While this was a big win for the Chiefs, it was also an impressive performance from the Raiders. Las Vegas will not be an easy out come playoff time.

Derek Carr went throw-for-throw with Patrick Mahomes for most of the night – until the final minutes, that is. Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown pass with less than a minute to play. Carr threw an interception to end the game.

Raiders fans after that Mahomes TD @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/6dkj5lrklG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2020

The Raiders are surely disappointed by tonight’s loss, but they proved that they belong among the AFC’s elites.

That game was 🔥! Mahomes doing what he always does, but if there was still any question, the Raiders are legit. #KCvsLV — Melanie Collins (@Melanie_Collins) November 23, 2020

This was the final matchup of the regular season between the Chiefs and the Raiders, but maybe we’ll be treated to part three in the playoffs…