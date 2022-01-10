NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Eric Bieniemy News

The Spun

Eric Bieniemy watches pregame warmups.

For the past few head coaching cycles, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been mentioned as a candidate to watch. However, he has yet to be hired to run his own team.

Maybe that changes this year. As of this afternoon, Bieniemy reportedly already had one interview request, from the Denver Broncos.

Denver should obviously be familiar with Bieniemy’s work, considering they play in the same division as the Chiefs. Bieniemy also has extensive history as a player and coach at the University of Colorado, though admittedly not all of it is rosy.

On paper, it makes total sense for the Broncos to at least explore Bieniemy as an option, even if some Chiefs fans admittedly don’t want to see their OC leading a rival team.

The 52-year-old Bieniemy has been the offensive coordinator in Kansas City since 2018. Prior to that, he was the team’s running backs coach for five years.

In recent years, Bieniemy has reportedly interviewed with the New York Giants, New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions, among others, for their head coaching position.

