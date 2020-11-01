NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes’ Creative TD Pass

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense continue to invent crazy ways to score touchdowns.

The Chiefs already boast the NFL’s most-exciting offense. Unsurprisingly, that offense is thriving against the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Kansas City leads New York, 21-9, at halftime. Mahomes has completed 17 of 20 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns. His latest touchdown pass was definitely his coolest.

Mahomes completed an underhand touchdown pass – yes, underhand – to his favorite tight end, Travis Kelce. This is just unfair.

How are you supposed to stop that if you’re an NFL defense? You can’t really.

Meanwhile, fans were a little puzzled by the penalty call on Kelce. That seemed like an overreaction from the official.

“It’s a penalty to dunk after a TD? Geez. Let them play and celebrate!” one fan said.

“I’m a Jets fan and that is the dumbest thing ever! Thats my favorite celebration lol,” another fan added.

Apparently Kelce needs to stop himself from dunking the ball over the goal post next time.

Kansas City, meanwhile, is looking to improve to 7-1 on the season with a win over New York today. The Jets are seeking their first win of the season, as they’ve started the year with seven straight losses.