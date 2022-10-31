NFL World Reacts To Andy Reid's Favorite Halloween Candy

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Andy Reid is a man who is not shy about expressing his love for food.

Today is Halloween, and KSHB 41's Aaron Ladd asked Reid this afternoon to name his favorite candy for the holiday.

"Seems like every-time I walk past Mr. Goodbar he calls me and says 'Andy, come eat me,'" Reid responded.

Mr. Goodbar may not be the most popular Halloween candy, but Reid is definitely not alone in his affinity for the chocolate and peanuts combination in the bright yellow wrapper.

"I knew he was a kindred spirit," one Twitter user said.

"How can you not love this man?" asked another.

"He’s real for that one. Underrated candy bar," said a third.

"Andy Reid is my spirit animal or whatever the kids are saying these days," added a Chiefs fan.

We also got his incredible edited photo as a result of Reid's quote.

The Chiefs are coming off a bye week. Hopefully Andy Reid had some Mr. Goodbars during his time off.

Perhaps he'll partake in a few more as he continues preparations for this Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.