NFL World Reacts To Anonymous Patrick Mahomes Quote

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An anonymous quote about Patrick Mahomes is catching football fans by surprise.

Mike Sando of The Athletic conducted an anonymous survey with NFL executives and coaches regarding ranking quarterbacks within tiers.

Overall Mahomes landed in tier one. But one voter had him in tier two.

Why? The anonymous voter still doubts Mahomes' ability to be a strong pocket quarterback.

"We love Mahomes because of his unorthodox throws, not because of his natural pocket presence," one voter said. "And when that disappears, that is when they lose games. I don't think that is a 1. I think that is a 2.

"Nothing against the guys. I love the kid. But take his first read away and what does he do? He runs, he scrambles and he plays streetball."

To be fair, this has been a criticism of Mahomes in the past. He tends to get happy feet when the pocket collapses and it sometimes impairs his judgement.

The different with Mahomes, though, is that he usually turns nothing into something, whether it be finding a short-yardage back or down-field threat.

Mahomes is definitely a tier one quarterback. But that doesn't mean he's flawless.

Let's take a look at what NFL fans are saying about the anonymous Mahomes criticism.

What a wild take.