NFL World Reacts To Awesome Chiefs Fan News

Chris Jones celebrates with Chiefs fans in the stands.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - DECEMBER 29: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with fans after the Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-21 to win the game at Arrowhead Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Although a rivalry is brewing between the Bills and Chiefs on the football field, it’s evident the two fan bases have a lot of respect for each other.

Just a few days after the Chiefs’ win over the Bills, fans in Kansas City raised $178,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

The Oishei Children’s Hospital has been connected to the Bills ever since Josh Allen lost his grandmother, Patricia Allen. Bills fans donated in $17 increments last year to show their support for the star quarterback’s family.

Chiefs fans started donating in increments of $13 this Tuesday in honor of the 13 seconds it took for Patrick Mahomes to lead the team into field-goal range at the end of regulation. A Chiefs Kingdom Facebook group came up with this idea.

As you’d expect, NFL fans are loving this gesture from Kansas City fans.

“This is awesome, but not surprising. Hell yes,” a Chiefs fan tweeted.

“Ok. Ok. I see you KC. Class. Pure class. Well done So this is what’s it’s like when the Mafia donates to another community. This is nice,” a Bills fan tweeted.

“Sometimes things happen to restore your faith in humanity,” one fan said.

This is truly a heartwarming gesture, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the donation total increase over the next few days.

Kudos to Buffalo and Kansas City for having such classy fans.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.