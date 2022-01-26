NFL World Reacts To Awesome Chiefs Fan News

Although a rivalry is brewing between the Bills and Chiefs on the football field, it’s evident the two fan bases have a lot of respect for each other.

Just a few days after the Chiefs’ win over the Bills, fans in Kansas City raised $178,000 for Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo.

The Oishei Children’s Hospital has been connected to the Bills ever since Josh Allen lost his grandmother, Patricia Allen. Bills fans donated in $17 increments last year to show their support for the star quarterback’s family.

Chiefs fans started donating in increments of $13 this Tuesday in honor of the 13 seconds it took for Patrick Mahomes to lead the team into field-goal range at the end of regulation. A Chiefs Kingdom Facebook group came up with this idea.

As you’d expect, NFL fans are loving this gesture from Kansas City fans.

“This is awesome, but not surprising. Hell yes,” a Chiefs fan tweeted.

“Ok. Ok. I see you KC. Class. Pure class. Well done So this is what’s it’s like when the Mafia donates to another community. This is nice,” a Bills fan tweeted.

“Sometimes things happen to restore your faith in humanity,” one fan said.

This is truly a heartwarming gesture, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see the donation total increase over the next few days.

Kudos to Buffalo and Kansas City for having such classy fans.