NFL World Reacts To Bizarre Game From Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is about as consistently great as it gets in the National Football League. Today has been an odd one, though.

The Chiefs are trailing the Dolphins, 7-0, on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City is in need of a win today to keep pace (or take the lead) in the race for the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed. The Chiefs and the Steelers are both tied with one loss.

Mahomes is having one of the weirdest games of his NFL career on Sunday. He took one of the longest sacks in NFL history earlier in the game.

The Dolphins had a 30-yard sack on Mahomes in the first quarter. That’s the second-longest sack in 20 years.

Dolphins get a 30-yard sack on Mahomes 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/tcEyrrV0iW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2020

Mahomes hasn’t been much better since.

The Chiefs quarterback is 5 of 7 for 78 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. It’s been a very weird game so far.

“Weirdest game I can recall watching from Mahomes. Two picks, a fumble (he recovered it) and a 30-yard sack. And yet, he’s still making some spectacular throws mixed into. We’ve got an interesting one in Miami,” ESPN’s Jeff Darlington tweeted.

Weirdest game I can recall watching from Mahomes. Two picks, a fumble (he recovered it) and a 30-yard sack. And yet, he’s still making some spectacular throws mixed into. We’ve got an interesting one in Miami. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 13, 2020

It’s still early, though.

First time I’ve seen that “sprint backward and throw the ball farther than everybody else” move by Patrick Mahomes not work. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 13, 2020

The Chiefs trail the Dolphins, 7-0, at the start of the second quarter.

The game is on CBS.