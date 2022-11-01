NFL World Reacts To Britt Reid Prison Sentence News

DAVIE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Linebackers coach Britt Reid looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs practice prior to Super Bowl LIV at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on January 30, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid received his prison sentence on Tuesday.

Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, received a three-year prison sentence for driving while intoxicated and causing a crash that severely injured a young girl in 2021.

Prosecutors said Reid had a blood alcohol content of 0.113 roughly two hours after the crash occurred.

It was reported that Reid spoke directly to Ariel Young, the girl he injured in the crash, and her family during the hearing.

"Anger and hate are powerful motivators, but I truly believe love and forgiveness are even more powerful," Reid said, via The Kansas City Star. “Whatever my sentence is, I understand and accept responsibility for the decision I made that night.

Even though Reid expressed remorse in the courtroom, there are lot of people who believe he deserves a much harsher sentence.

"Not long enough but it's something," one person responded.

Another person replied, "Should've gotten more."

"Should've been life," a third person tweeted.

Reid was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Charles H. McKenzie. He was then taken into custody.

The maximum sentence that Reid could've received was seven years in prison.