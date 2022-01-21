NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Decision On LB Willie Gay After Arrest

On Friday afternoon, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid made a somewhat surprising announcement.

Linebacker Willie Gay, who was arrested earlier in the week, will play this weekend. With a massive contest against the Buffalo Bills coming up, it was unclear if Gay would participate.

According to a report from ESPN, Gay’s agent confirmed that he visited his son. During the visitation, he allegedly got into an argument with the mother who then called the police.

A report from the police department estimated the damage cost at $225 for a vacuum, phone screen protector, humidifier, etc. Despite the altercation – and arrest – Gay will see the field this weekend.

Of course, fans on social media had plenty to say about that decision. Fans of opposing teams don’t like the Chiefs allowing Gay to play following the altercation.

“Of course, he will. There’s no team in sports with a lower sense of morality than the Chiefs,” one fan said.

Of course, he will. There's no team in sports with a lower sense of morality than the Chiefs. https://t.co/ScMcutJzdU — Michael Rodney (@PackersNotes) January 21, 2022

One analyst thinks players should be forced to miss a game if they’re arrested.

“If you’re arrested you should be suspended (at least) one week,” he said.

If you’re arrested you should be suspended (at least) one week https://t.co/mY59IeLIIP — Mello (@mello) January 21, 2022

Chiefs fans, on the other hand, are thrilled that their starting linebacker will be on the field this weekend.

Gay was a second-round pick in 2020 and has started 11 games for Kansas City this season. So far this season he’s racked up 48 total tackles (26 solo) with a half-sack, two interceptions, and four passes defended.

He and the rest of the Chiefs defense will have their hands full this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.