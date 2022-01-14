The Kansas City Chiefs will be without at least one marquee player this Sunday when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Friday, the team ruled out running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for its Wild Card matchup.

Edwards-Helaire has been out for the past few weeks because of a shoulder injury. Ironically enough, the injury occurred against the Steelers in Week 16.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Edwards-Helaire tested his shoulder out on Wednesday, but he’s not quite ready for action.

With Edwards-Helaire out this Sunday, there are some NFL fans who believe the Steelers could pull off the upset in Kansas City.

“Starting RB is out, backup RB is dinged up, and Tyreek isn’t 100%. Steelers defense needs to come out with a vengeance after the last game,” one fan said.

“So this why folks think the Steelers are pulling the upset I guess,” another fan said.

Chiefs fans, however, have confidence in backup running back Derrick Gore.

“Derrick Gore is about to pop off I’m telling you,” a Chiefs fan tweeted.

Gore finished the regular season with 256 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 51 carries. He’s not the only running back who’ll receive touches this weekend for the Chiefs.

The current expectation is that Darrel Williams will be active. The LSU product had 558 rushing yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.

Kickoff for the Chiefs-Steelers game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.