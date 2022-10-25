NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Major Suspension News

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 19: Frank Clark #55 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action on defense against the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs defeated the Titans 35-24. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without defensive end Frank Clark for the next two games.

Clark was suspended two games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Kansas City has a bye this weekend, which sets up Clark to miss games against the Titans and Jaguars.

The news comes right after Clark recorded 1.5 sacks, including one for a safety, in a win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

"Frank Clark suspended 2 games. I assume this stems from the 2 firearm-related incidents from last offseason," said Chat Sports' Harrison Graham on Twitter.

"The moment he actually starts being useful this s--t happens bro CMON," complained on Chiefs fan.

"Cool just as he was getting back to his old self," added another.

"Frank always in some type of trouble," said a 49ers fan on Twitter.

"Why not suspend these guys before the season when you already have all of the information you need?" wondered The Wilson Times' Andrew Schnittker.

Clark has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons for the Chiefs. He has 15 tackles and three sacks in seven games in 2022 and 21.5 in 50 games with KC.

His absence will be felt by the Chiefs, but the fact Kansas City has a whole bye week to prepare for it should help.