NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Free Agent Signing

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 20: Kansas City Chiefs react after a call in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 20, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs added a former first-round pick to their defensive line this Tuesday in the form of Danny Shelton.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced that Shelton agreed to a one-year contract with the Chiefs.

Shelton, 28, was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons with the team before joining the New England Patriots

Shelton also had stints with the Detroit Lions and New York Giants. In seven NFL seasons, he has racked up 278 combined tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six sacks and a forced fumble.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter, the NFL world approves of Kansas City's latest signing.

Shelton was actually receiving interest from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this month.

By signing Shelton to their roster, the Chiefs have bolstered their defensive line while keeping him away from a division rival.

Shelton finished the 2021 season with 31 tackles. He'll most likely be a rotational piece in Steve Spagnuolo's defense.