NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Practice Absence

The Chiefs nearly had perfect attendance for this Tuesday's practice. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman was the only member of the team who didn't participate, according to Andy Reid.

Hardman has been sidelined since November due to a pelvis injury. He has already been designated to return from injured reserve, yet he hasn't played.

Speaking to reporters, Reid said Hardman has been "pushing it hard." However, Hardman's injury hasn't responded the way the Chiefs hoped it would.

With that said, there's a possibility the Chiefs face the Jaguars on Saturday without Hardman.

Hardman finished the regular season with 25 receptions for 297 yards and four touchdowns.

In theory, Hardman could earn a lot of money by having a strong postseason. That's because his rookie contract contract is set to expire this offseason.

If Hardman doesn't suit up for Saturday's game, the Chiefs will lean on Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Kadarius Toney.