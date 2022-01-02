The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Performance On Sunday

Kansas City Chiefs helmet on the field.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking like the best team in the AFC again after stumbling out of the gate this season.

Kansas City is currently 11-4 and has had a flawless start to Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. Patrick Mahomes has over 200 yards passing with two touchdowns to zero interceptions as the Bengals defense has had no answer for him.

The Chiefs scored 28 points in the first half and only had to punt one time (their opening possession).

Darrel Williams was also a menace in the ground game and has two rushing touchdowns on seven carries.

KC has already clinched the AFC West, but the top seed in the AFC is still up for grabs. If the Chiefs win out, they’ll grab that first-round bye as the other six playoff teams would have to play wildcard weekend.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that the Chiefs are back and better than ever.

You can see the rest of this contest on CBS.

