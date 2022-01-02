NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Performance On Sunday

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking like the best team in the AFC again after stumbling out of the gate this season.

Kansas City is currently 11-4 and has had a flawless start to Sunday’s game against Cincinnati. Patrick Mahomes has over 200 yards passing with two touchdowns to zero interceptions as the Bengals defense has had no answer for him.

The Chiefs scored 28 points in the first half and only had to punt one time (their opening possession).

Darrel Williams was also a menace in the ground game and has two rushing touchdowns on seven carries.

KC has already clinched the AFC West, but the top seed in the AFC is still up for grabs. If the Chiefs win out, they’ll grab that first-round bye as the other six playoff teams would have to play wildcard weekend.

The NFL world isn’t surprised that the Chiefs are back and better than ever.

Yeah.. the Chiefs are all the way back on offense — Marty (@msj41817) January 2, 2022

If the Chiefs get anything outside of a FG here it's curtains. Not being negative, just being realistic. — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) January 2, 2022

The AFC is weak. Chiefs looking like an easy super bowl favorite — Adam Jimison (@A_Jimison) January 2, 2022

That stinks that the Chiefs offense lost 15 seconds on the penalty. I think there was zero doubt they were scoring at least a FG with ~40 seconds left. — Matt Lane (@ChiefinCarolina) January 2, 2022

Right now the Chiefs have to be not only the favorites to win the Super Bowl but I don’t think it’s even close. I would like to see Rodgers vs Mahomes but I give Mahomes the edge. My desire was Bills-Packers but I don’t see anybody in the AFC beating the Chiefs in the playoffs. — Bill (KOTI) (@BillKoti) January 2, 2022

The Titans being up by two touchdowns at half makes this a very, very important 2nd half for the Chiefs — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 2, 2022

You can see the rest of this contest on CBS.