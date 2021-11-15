NFL World Reacts To Chiefs’ Performance Sunday Night

After several lackluster performances, the Kansas City Chiefs put on a dominating showing against the Las Vegas Raiders last night, beating their longtime rivals 41-14.

Patrick Mahomes was in MVP form, completing 70-percent of his passes for 406 yards and five touchdowns in the rout. The defense was on point as well, forcing two turnovers while keeping the Raiders from ever taking the lead.

With their win, the Chiefs are now on a three-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. And with the rest of the AFC West losing yesterday, the Chiefs are back on top in the division standings.

All of that combined, the NFL world is saying the same thing: The Chiefs are back.

You know how I know the Chiefs are back? Daniel Sorensen interception, Rashad Fenton TD-saving strip, Byron Pringle TD, Noah Gray TD, Darrel Williams 100 yards receiving+TD. The role players are OUT HERE. — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) November 15, 2021

The Chiefs are back because Jackson Mahomes wasn’t at the game. Thank you for coming to my TedTalk. — Katie Pondiscio (@kpondiscio) November 15, 2021

Said it many times before but I think we can all agree, the Chiefs are back — Boston Connor (@BostonConnr) November 15, 2021

The Kansas City Chiefs were nigh unrecognizable through the first nine weeks of the season. Their defense was allowing over 30 points a game through the first five weeks, and the offense stagnated between Weeks 7-9.

Patrick Mahomes certainly wasn’t looking like his usual, dominant self. His 10 interceptions are already the second-most of his career and their 20 turnovers are the second-most in the league.

But it certainly looks like the Chiefs have got their mojo back. At least for the time being.

We’ll see if they’re able to replicate that performance against the Cowboys this coming weekend. Dallas just obliterated the Atlanta Falcons, so they won’t be an easy beat.

Are the Chiefs truly “back?”