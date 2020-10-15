NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Signing Le’Veon Bell

The Spun

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t necessarily need to add another offensive weapon to increase their chances of winning another Super Bowl. But they did just that in the addition of former star running back Le’Veon Bell Thursday evening. The NFL world is sending in their reactions to today’s breaking news.

The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins entered the day as the three finalists to land Bell. He reportedly narrowed the finalists down to just Kansas City and Miami as the day rolled along.

The Dolphins had more to offer in terms of monetary value. But it was the Chiefs that had the best persuading argument. Kansas City appears poised for another Super Bowl run. Bell’s decision was clearly based in the fact the Chiefs give him a better chance to win than the Dolphins.

Kansas City, known for its electric offense, now adds another prominent weapon for Mahomes and Andy Reid to utilize.

NFL fans are sending in their reactions to Kansas City landing Le’Veon Bell. It’s safe to say fans are frustrated the Chiefs are adding yet another offensive weapon to the roster.

Take a look at a few reactions in the tweets below.

Chiefs fans are clearly confident they’re going to win another Super Bowl this season. That was already an overwhelming prediction before landing Bell.

We’ll see what kind of impact Bell has for the Kansas City Chiefs offense in coming weeks.


