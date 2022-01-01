NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire News

On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs issued an update on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Last weekend, he suffered a collarbone injury.

Edwards-Helaire’s injury isn’t expected to end his season. That being said, he has been ruled out for Sunday’s contest against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Edwards-Helaire out this Sunday, the Chiefs have added Jerick McKinnon to their 53-man roster. He’ll be listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury and no game designation for Week 17.

Even though it’s tough losing a versatile tailback like Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs fans are confident that Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams will step up on Sunday.

“Williams and Gore about to go off tomorrow,” one Chiefs fan tweeted.

“Let Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore cook,” another fan said in response to the news.

“Williams and Gore season,” a third fan tweeted.

Gore and Williams have proven several times this season that they can handle a larger workload.

In 15 games this season, Williams has 453 yards and four touchdowns on 123 carries. Gore, meanwhile, has 189 yards and two touchdowns on 41 attempts.

The Chiefs will certainly put Gore and Williams to the test this weekend, as they’ll be asked to keep their ground game afloat against the Bengals.

Kickoff for the Bengals-Chiefs game is at 1 p.m. ET.