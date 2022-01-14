Kansas City Chiefs fans collectively held their breath last Saturday when Tyreek Hill went down with a heel injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is very encouraging.

On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hill will suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers “unless something happens.”

This is great news for the Chiefs, as Hill is easily their most explosive pass catcher. He finished the 2021 season with 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hill isn’t the only key player on the Chiefs who is expected to play through an injury on Sunday. Running back Darrel Williams is also expected to play despite dealing with a toe injury.

As you’d expect, Chiefs fans are thrilled that Hill and Williams are expected to play on Wild Card Weekend. They’re also excited that Derrick Gore could receive some carries in the biggest game of the season.

Derrick Gore about to pop off I’m telling you!!! #315 https://t.co/Zob0zQolZs — T (@TommyFxckinT) January 14, 2022

Steelers fans, meanwhile, are somewhat optimistic that an upset could be brewing in Kansas City.

Starting RB is out, backup RB is dinged up, and Tyreek isn’t 100%. Steelers defense needs to come out with a vengeance after the last game. https://t.co/39J9bOBrp3 — Dustin (@pitt_fan51) January 14, 2022

The Chiefs are currently 12.5-point favorites over the Steelers this weekend.

If the Steelers are going to pull off the upset, they’ll need to find a way to slow down Hill and the rest of the Chiefs’ passing attack.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.