NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Tyreek Hill News

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay BuccaneersTAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs carries the ball in for a touchdown following a catch during their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs fans collectively held their breath last Saturday when Tyreek Hill went down with a heel injury. Fortunately, the latest update on his status is very encouraging.

On Friday afternoon, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Hill will suit up against the Pittsburgh Steelers “unless something happens.”

This is great news for the Chiefs, as Hill is easily their most explosive pass catcher. He finished the 2021 season with 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Hill isn’t the only key player on the Chiefs who is expected to play through an injury on Sunday. Running back Darrel Williams is also expected to play despite dealing with a toe injury.

As you’d expect, Chiefs fans are thrilled that Hill and Williams are expected to play on Wild Card Weekend. They’re also excited that Derrick Gore could receive some carries in the biggest game of the season.

Steelers fans, meanwhile, are somewhat optimistic that an upset could be brewing in Kansas City.

The Chiefs are currently 12.5-point favorites over the Steelers this weekend.

If the Steelers are going to pull off the upset, they’ll need to find a way to slow down Hill and the rest of the Chiefs’ passing attack.

Kickoff for this game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

