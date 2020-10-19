The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Getting Football At 5 P.M. Today

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s 5:00 p.m. on the East Coast right now, which means most of America is either still working or just finishing up. But on this Monday in October, it also means that it’s time for some Monday afternoon football.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently battling the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park for an incredibly rare weekday game that isn’t in prime time. That’s a result of some schedule shuffling in the wake of a number of games affected by COVID-19.

This game was originally slated for this past Thursday, but had to be rescheduled so the NFL could play its Titans-Bills game last Tuesday. And now, here we are.

As you can imagine, the NFL world is going crazy over there being football so early on a weeknight. Some see it as a hectic day, others see it as a chance to get in a third straight day of day-drinking for football.

More common reactions are people forgetting that there was an afternoon game today. And some of them won’t be able to watch because of pre-existing appointments.

NFL fans in the state of Hawaii may have it the worst. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and the East Coast, meaning they enjoyed kickoff before noon.

It’s been a crazy year to say the least. A midday NFL game on a Monday is pretty par for the course at this point.

Are you watching the game right now?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.