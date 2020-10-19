NFL World Reacts To Getting Football At 5 P.M. Today

It’s 5:00 p.m. on the East Coast right now, which means most of America is either still working or just finishing up. But on this Monday in October, it also means that it’s time for some Monday afternoon football.

The Kansas City Chiefs are currently battling the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park for an incredibly rare weekday game that isn’t in prime time. That’s a result of some schedule shuffling in the wake of a number of games affected by COVID-19.

This game was originally slated for this past Thursday, but had to be rescheduled so the NFL could play its Titans-Bills game last Tuesday. And now, here we are.

As you can imagine, the NFL world is going crazy over there being football so early on a weeknight. Some see it as a hectic day, others see it as a chance to get in a third straight day of day-drinking for football.

Twitter when the NFL kicks off at 5 p.m. on a Monday pic.twitter.com/hdGHk46Gvs — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) October 19, 2020

Football on a Monday afternoon. My plans the rest of today pic.twitter.com/SVm4IJuact — NorCal Steeler Fan (@BigBrandon007) October 19, 2020

More common reactions are people forgetting that there was an afternoon game today. And some of them won’t be able to watch because of pre-existing appointments.

Scheduled an eye doctors appointment for today after work not thinking about a football double header… like an idiot — Stephen Letizia (@StephenLetizia) October 19, 2020

NFL fans in the state of Hawaii may have it the worst. There’s a six-hour time difference between Hawaii and the East Coast, meaning they enjoyed kickoff before noon.

If MNF games at 2pm weren't bad enough, today football fans in Hawaii are seeing a NFL game start at 11am 💀. — 007 (@AaronVII) October 19, 2020

It’s been a crazy year to say the least. A midday NFL game on a Monday is pretty par for the course at this point.

Are you watching the game right now?