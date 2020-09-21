NFL World Reacts To Harrison Butker’s Incredible Game-Winner

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker just put on one of the most impressive performances you’re ever going to see.

Butker, who made a 58-yard field goal earlier in the game and drilled a 30-yarder to send the contest into overtime, was first asked to make a 53-yard kick to give the Chiefs to win. He did it, but a false start penalty pushed the ball back five more yards.

Then, Butker made his second 58-yard attempt of the day–but a late Chargers timeout to ice him occurred before the kick and rendered it moot. Finally, Butker lined up to try another 58-yard field goal. This time, he got it off without any outside interference.

The kick split the uprights, and might have been good from close to 70 yards out. Without question, it was an incredible display under pressure, and one that Butker is rightfully getting acknowledged for on social media.

Wow!! @buttkicker7 made a 53 and his team false started

Then he made a 58 and the chargers called time out

And he comes back it hits the 58 walk off game winner again 👏🏻👏🏻 — Jay Feely (@jayfeely) September 20, 2020

Harrison Butker is a full grown man. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) September 20, 2020

HARRISON BUTKER WITH THE GREATEST KICKING DEMONSTRATION I HAVE EVER SEEN — Rany Jazayerli (@jazayerli) September 20, 2020

Harrison Butker just made 169 yards worth of game-winning field goals. — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 20, 2020

Harrison Butker after they iced him pic.twitter.com/dHnyeOih0E — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) September 20, 2020

Bro the 1! He made 3 game winners from 50+. He got ice water in his veins for sure. Harrison Butker you are like that sir! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 20, 2020

With the pressure of the game on the line, Harrison Butker just drilled three straight kicks from 53, 58, and 58 yards. That's unreal. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 20, 2020

When Andy Reid sent Butker out for the initial 53-yard attempt, there were some (this writer included) who wondered if he would have been better off going for it on 4th-and-1 and trying to move the ball further into field goal range.

Those people clearly did not understand just how clutch Butker was going to be. Just an unreal showing from him.