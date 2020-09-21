The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Harrison Butker’s Incredible Game-Winner

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker watches his kick.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his game-tying field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker just put on one of the most impressive performances you’re ever going to see.

Butker, who made a 58-yard field goal earlier in the game and drilled a 30-yarder to send the contest into overtime, was first asked to make a 53-yard kick to give the Chiefs to win. He did it, but a false start penalty pushed the ball back five more yards.

Then, Butker made his second 58-yard attempt of the day–but a late Chargers timeout to ice him occurred before the kick and rendered it moot. Finally, Butker lined up to try another 58-yard field goal. This time, he got it off without any outside interference.

The kick split the uprights, and might have been good from close to 70 yards out. Without question, it was an incredible display under pressure, and one that Butker is rightfully getting acknowledged for on social media.

When Andy Reid sent Butker out for the initial 53-yard attempt, there were some (this writer included) who wondered if he would have been better off going for it on 4th-and-1 and trying to move the ball further into field goal range.

Those people clearly did not understand just how clutch Butker was going to be. Just an unreal showing from him.


