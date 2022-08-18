NFL World Reacts To Harrison Butker's Bold Kicking Goal

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Kicker Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs watches his game-tying field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is heading into the regular season with very lofty goals.

Butker, who hit a 66-yard field goal during warm-ups over the weekend, wants to break a significant record this fall.

During a recent media session, Butker revealed that he wants to break Justin Tucker's record for the longest field goal in NFL history. In order to do that, he'd need to drill a field goal from 67 yards out.

Butker isn't just thinking about making a 67-yard field goal, he wants to attempt a 70-yarder at some point this year.

“I mean, the conditions have to be right," Butker said. "It’s got to be warm, probably some wind at your back. ... But I feel like I have the distance for it, definitely.”

There are plenty of fans who would like to see Butker attempt a 70-yard field goal.

On the flip side, there are people who believe he has no chance of making a field goal from 70 yards out.

Since 2017, Butker has made 20-of-28 field goal attempts from at least 50 yards.

Do you think Butker should get the chance to kick a 70-yard field goal this season?