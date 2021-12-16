NFL World Reacts To The Jackson Mahomes News

Jackson Mahomes has found himself at the center of a feud with SoT, a cocktail bar in Kansas City. The final results from this feud weren’t pretty for the brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes reportedly arrived at SoT this week with a large group. They weren’t seated at SoT because the bar didn’t have enough space for them.

Shortly after this incident took place, Mahomes went on social media to bash the establishment. This led to a fiery response from SoT on their Facebook page.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore,” SoT wrote. “Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them.

“We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach you do, or at least that you think you do, and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

After this statement from SoT went viral, NFL fans went on social media to show their support for the Kansas City bar.

This isn’t the first time that Mahomes has made headlines this year. In September, he poured water on Ravens fans who were taunting him.

Mahomes has not yet responded to this statement from SoT.