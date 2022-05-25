NFL World Reacts To Justyn Ross' Absurd Catch Today

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Wide receiver Justyn Ross #8 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the football against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Tigers defeated the Buckeyes 29-23. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs made a savvy signing this offseason, agreeing to terms with undrafted rookie Justyn Ross. Though it's still early, it looks like he has what it takes to be a playmaker in the NFL.

On Wednesday, Ross made an incredible one-handed reception during OTAs. The Chiefs posted a video of Ross' catch on Twitter.

As you'd expect, the NFL world was awfully impressed with Ross' one-handed grab.

"Most baffling UDFA of the past few years," Nathan King of 247Sports tweeted.

"If by some chance Justyn Ross becomes something special, the Chiefs offense is going to be simply unstoppable," one fan said.

"I’ve already tweeted it, but watch out for Ross this year," another fan wrote. "The NFL screwed up."

"Love to see it," a Chiefs fan tweeted.

Ross, who had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns during his time at Clemson, is confident he can make an impact in Kansas City.

"I've seen [guys find success here]. I've seen players like me – guys like Sammy [Watkins] – come in here and excel in this offense," Ross explained. "I feel pretty good about it."

We'll find out later this year if Ross can make the Chiefs' 53-man roster.