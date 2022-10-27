NFL World Reacts To Kadarius Toney Contract News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 10: Kadarius Toney #89 of the New York Giants carries the ball after a catch during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The New York Giants shipped wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs today in a move that has an impact beyond this season.

Toney was the Giants' first-round pick in 2021. New York's new regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were clearly fed up with his unavailability and decided he was worth moving on from.

For the Chiefs, Toney is an explosive playmaking option when healthy. They also have him for the next two seasons, and possibly in 2025 as well.

New #Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney's contract is fully guaranteed for about $5.2 million through 2024, plus a fifth-year option," said NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "So the #Giants get that money off their books and pick up 3rd- and 6th-round picks, while KC bets on the upside of the 20th overall pick in the 2021 draft."

Many fans like this deal for the Chiefs, even after factoring in the contract news.

"They needed the help," said one tweeter.

"He is about to go on a 2013 Josh Gordon style run in the Chiefs offense," added another.

However, a number of Giants fans are happy that Schoen was able to get something in return for a player who couldn't be counted on, and get that player's remaining salary off the books at the same time.

"Joe Schoen Masterclass," said one Giants fan.

"Schoen might should be in conversation for GM for the year award," said another Big Blue diehard.

Time will tell who wins this deal. Toney has to get back on the field first.