It might be officially time to panic in Kansas City. For the second day in a row, the Chiefs placed several players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

On Monday, the Chiefs announced that tight end Travis Kelce, kicker Harrison Butker and cornerback Charvarius Ward were placed on the COVID-19 list. Less than 24 hours later, it was reported that wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell will be joining them.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter described Kansas City as this week’s “hot spot” for the NFL.

While there’s still plenty of time for the Chiefs to get this situation under control, the fan base is a bit worried about this Sunday’s game. Some fans, however, are hopeful the NFL will postpone the team’s upcoming game against the Steelers.

“Well that one week as the No. 1 seed was nice,” one Chiefs fan said.

Well that one week as the #1 seed was nice… https://t.co/xdeTuGzgnP — In the Bleak Mid-Rich Starnes (@richstarnes) December 21, 2021

“So can we play on Tuesday or Monday like everybody else,” another Chiefs fan asked.

So can we play on Tuesday or Monday like everybody else? #Chiefs #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/IryvsiB05i — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) December 21, 2021

This is obviously not a great situation for the NFL.

With just three weeks remaining in the regular season, the league is trying to get through it without any hiccups. It’ll be nearly impossible to do that due to the latest uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Here we go again https://t.co/ptPOOGep0k — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 21, 2021

Hopefully, the next round of tests in Kansas City show that things are finally trending in the right direction.

As of now, the Chiefs and Steelers are set to kick off this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.