Josh Gordon is back. The former star wide receiver was reinstated by the NFL over the weekend and has already found a new home.
Gordon is reportedly planning on signing with the Kansas City Chiefs. It’ll be interesting to see what role he’s able to carve out in Kansas City.
“Former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon, who is being reinstated, is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter reported on Twitter. “His agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist from @LAASportsEnt, confirmed Gordon is headed to Kansas City.”
Gordon last played in the NFL back in 2019 when he spent time with both the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks. He’ll now have an opportunity to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.
It looks like Josh Gordon is excited for the opportunity.
He took to Twitter and sent a message to the Kansas City Chiefs just moments ago.
Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾
What should Chiefs fans expect from Gordon this season?
Well, he’s 30 years old and hasn’t been a big-time contributor since the 2013 season.
“Josh Gordon is 30 years old,” one fan said on Twitter. “Hasn’t been a consistent NFL contributor since 2013. Has to learn new offense, timing, quarterback. Got to be realistic here.”
Regardless, Gordon is still immensely talented. And if any team can help him get back on track, it’s the Chiefs.
“If Josh Gordon can’t bounce back in KC, he can’t bounce back anywhere,” said a Chiefs fan. “I honestly just can’t wait to see what they do with him. Veach recognized the problem, and instead of continuing to rely on Drunbackwards and Pringle on the outside he went and got a guy. 0 risk, high reward.”
Let’s take a look at what others have to say about the Gordon news.
How’s this….? pic.twitter.com/kP9hCgxbsx
It’s unlikely that Josh Gordon has a big impact for the Chiefs, but crazier things have happened.
Kansas City should find a role for the former superstar in the coming weeks.