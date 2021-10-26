The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Michael Irvin Said About Chiefs

Michael Irvin at the 2018 NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Pro Football Hall of Famer and NFL Network Analyst Michael Irvin reacts during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NFL legend Michael Irvin made an interesting comment about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ struggles during Monday’s episode of First Take. 

Irvin believes the Chiefs’ dynasty with Patrick Mahomes is officially over. The issue with that comment is that NFL fans never considered Kansas City’s recent run a dynasty.

The Chiefs have made the AFC Championship Game in each of the past three seasons. While that is very impressive, they have just one Super Bowl win during that span. Usually, dynasties win at least two Super Bowls in a short span.

With that being said, countless NFL fans had an issue with Irvin saying the Chiefs’ dynasty is over because they never thought it started.

“It’s kinda hard for a dynasty to be over when it never existed in the first place, but okay,” an NFL fan tweeted.

“The fact that they are calling the Chiefs a dynasty is a bit much,” another fan tweeted. “Pretty sure you have to win more than one championship to be a dynasty.”

“Again, they just put anyone on these networks to ramble on – no thought process when these guys speak,” one fan said. “The chiefs have won 1 super bowl lol – how is that a dynasty?”

“I think you have to win more than 1 Super Bowl to be a dynasty,” an NFL fan said.

Clearly, NFL fans think it’s foolish to say the Chiefs were a dynasty, and honestly, we can’t blame them.

Kansas City has been very impressive since Patrick Mahomes became the team’s starter in 2018, but the last dynasty we’ve seen in the NFL belongs to the New England Patriots.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.