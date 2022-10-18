NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Chiefs Speculation

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 15: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams prepares to go onto the field during the second half in the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Chiefs might be up to something. On Tuesday, ESPN's Field Yates announced that Kansas City restructured Travis Kelce's contract.

Kelce's base salary has been converted into a signing bonus. This restructure has cleared $3.455 million in cap space.

With this cap space at their disposal, the Chiefs could acquire an impact player via trade or free agency.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk suggested that Kansas City may have freed up money to sign Odell Beckham Jr. for the remainder of the season.

Some fans in Kansas City would welcome this move.

"Damn right…bring it! @obj in red and gold playing in Arrowhead would be epic," a Chiefs fan said. "Guy wants a ring, we all want a ring… he instantly makes everyone else better. Go get it done, Brett [Veach]."

"Omg I would love this," another fan wrote.

One fan is questioning how Beckham would fit in Kansas City's offense, tweeting "Where would he fit in, though? They have Mecole Hardman, Juju, MVS, Skyy Moore. This would be another Allen Robinson situation."

Beckham looked sharp for the Rams prior to suffering a torn ACL.

The Chiefs have shown they can move the ball through the air with relative ease this season. Nonetheless, adding Beckham would most likely help out their chances of making a Super Bowl run.