NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Draft Admission

In 2017, the Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick in the draft. That turned out to be the smartest move they ever made.

During an appearance on "New Heights" with Jason and Travis Kelce, the MVP quarterback provided some interesting details about his experience leading up to the 2017 draft.

Mahomes sat down with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for roughly five hours going over plays. Before that interview happened, he received some tips from the team's offensive coordinator at the time, Matt Nagy.

Since Mahomes got to study the plays ahead of time, he aced his meeting with Reid.

Later in the show, Mahomes told the Kelce brothers that he gave some inside information to Kansas City before the draft started.

"If y'all let me go 12 or below I'm gonna get drafted by someone else," Mahomes told the Chiefs.

Mahomes has been sensational for Chiefs over the past five years, throwing for over 22,000 yards and 180 touchdowns.

The Chiefs will remain a contender as long as Mahomes is playing at a high level.